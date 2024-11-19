BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 644,542 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,206,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 367,288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 224,524 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 895,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 224,028 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,008,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

