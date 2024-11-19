BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 30,343 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 497,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 253,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000.

REET stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

