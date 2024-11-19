BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 5,051 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

