BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 140,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 235,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,917. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

