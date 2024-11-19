BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BOE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 135,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,522,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

