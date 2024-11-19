BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
BOE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 135,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.47.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
