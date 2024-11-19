BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,049.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $712.11 and a twelve month high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $972.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

