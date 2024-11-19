Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

