BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

