Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.49. 4,290,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

