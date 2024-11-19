Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE BPF.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.50. 10,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,569. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.74.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.