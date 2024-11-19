Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE BPF.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.50. 10,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,569. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.74.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.