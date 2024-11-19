Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $38,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,801.40. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,841 shares of company stock valued at $594,750. Company insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

