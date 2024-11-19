Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $143.04

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.04.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

