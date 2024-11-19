Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $271.13

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

MSTR stock opened at $384.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.36 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $388.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 79.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,553,037 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 881.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

