Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $87,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

