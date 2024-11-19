Bruni J V & Co. Co. Reduces Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 8.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $78,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 324.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,762 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 373.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.
Brookfield Price Performance
Brookfield stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $60.20.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Under-the-Radar Oil Stocks to Keep Your Eye On
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Buying the Dip on Crypto Stocks: Only If This Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.