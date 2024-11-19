Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold” Rating

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
