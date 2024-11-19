Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $1,634,000.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,907,211 shares in the company, valued at $389,127,655.48. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 349,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.