Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.4 %
Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. 120,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,559. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.72. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 116.67%.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
