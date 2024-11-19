Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. 120,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,559. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.72. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 164.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 358.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.