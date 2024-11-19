Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue GBX 0.31 Dividend

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Calnex Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON:CLX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.77). 248,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. Calnex Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £53.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 39,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,042.49 ($25,405.62). 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

