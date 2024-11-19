Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

RCKT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

