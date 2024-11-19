Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

