Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 50,239 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,239 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $336,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $200.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $164.22 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Citigroup increased their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. The trade was a 56.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

