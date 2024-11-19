Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 322,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 672,402 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $29.38.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.