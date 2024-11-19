Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Holdings Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,168 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 613.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 275,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.