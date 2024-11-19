Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $37,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

