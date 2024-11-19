Caprock Group LLC Buys 945 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, English Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

