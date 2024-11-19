Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.