Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

