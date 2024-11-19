Caprock Group LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,331 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the third quarter worth $331,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Insider Transactions at Sky Harbour Group

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,632 shares in the company, valued at $500,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sky Harbour Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.