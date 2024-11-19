Caprock Group LLC Has $14.81 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 91.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Oracle by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

