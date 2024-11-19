Caprock Group LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

