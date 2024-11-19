Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

