Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.85.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
