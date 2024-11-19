Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 19.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $665.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $755.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $648.00 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

