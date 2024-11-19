Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,778.50 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,767 ($22.40), with a volume of 538218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740.50 ($22.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,929.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

