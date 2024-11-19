Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.04 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 117.85 ($1.49). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.55), with a volume of 13,049 shares.

Carr’s Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12,200.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.