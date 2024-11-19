Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.