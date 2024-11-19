Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $349.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
