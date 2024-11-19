Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

