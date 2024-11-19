Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 176.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.