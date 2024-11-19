Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 320.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

