Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.21

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings Stock Up 1.9 %

Castings stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 404 ($5.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.64. The stock has a market cap of £119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castings from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 340 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Mant purchased 3,307 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.07 ($12,617.66). Also, insider Adam Vicary purchased 1,500 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,005 ($5,076.69). Insiders acquired 11,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

