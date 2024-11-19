Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.30 Per Share

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 10.45 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £34.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.78. Cavendish Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Mark Astaire purchased 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £451.33 ($572.10). Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

