CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.41 and last traded at $174.95, with a volume of 261391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CDW Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

