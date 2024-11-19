Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

