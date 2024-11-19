Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $119,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 414,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CNC opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

