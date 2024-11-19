Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Central Puerto Price Performance
CEPU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.