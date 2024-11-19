Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 873,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CEPU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 62.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

