Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 429,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,461,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,198.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 321,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 314,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

