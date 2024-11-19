City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

