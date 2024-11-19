City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
City Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE CIO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
