Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

